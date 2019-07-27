DULUTH, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a group of Girl Scouts who are reported stranded in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Two of the girls in the group are reported to have been struck by lightning.
The St. Louis County Rescue Squad confirmed late Friday its members are searching for five girls on an island on Knife Lake. Members of the Minnesota Army National Guard have been asked to aid the search.
Rick Slatten of the rescue squad told the Star Tribune that one of the two may be critically injured.
