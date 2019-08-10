MOSCOW — Russia's nuclear agency says five of its employees were killed when a rocket engine exploded during a test at a far-northern military base.
Soon after Thursday's explosion, the Russian Defense Ministry said two people died and four were injured, including servicemen and civilian engineers. It was not immediately clear if the five fatalities cited in a Saturday statement by Rosatom were all in addition to the previously reported deaths.
The explosion occurred at a military shooting range in Nyonoksa in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region. Nyonoksa hosts a navy facility that serves as a base for testing intercontinental ballistic missiles intended for nuclear submarines.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hong Kong protesters march in defiance of police ban
Protesters marched in two Hong Kong neighborhoods Saturday in defiance of a ban by police who have clashed repeatedly with government critics.
World
UK energy firm says power cut was not caused by cyberattack
A power cut that affected a million people and caused travel chaos was not the result of a cyberattack, operators of Britain's electricity network said Saturday.
World
Spanish aid boat stuck at sea rescues 39 more migrants
A Spanish humanitarian ship that has been stuck at sea with 121 migrants on board for over a week says it has rescued 39 more people.
World
5 dead in Russian missile test explosion
Russia's nuclear agency says five of its employees were killed when a rocket engine exploded during a test at a far-northern military base.
World
15 soccer players injured by lightning in southern Germany
A lightning strike in southern Germany has injured 15 soccer players, while thousands were asked to leave a concert early and a circus tent collapsed as storms hit across northern Europe.