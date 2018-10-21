SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Officials in Costa Rica say some foreign tourists were among five people killed in a rafting accident on a swollen river in the west-central part of the country.
The Red Cross and the security ministry have confirmed the deaths in the accident Saturday on the Naranjito river.
The Red Cross says via Facebook that the victims were in a group of at least 18 people when rafts overturned near Liverpool de Quepos.
Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado expressed his dismay about the accident on Twitter.
Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Organism is expected to confirm the victims' identities and nationalities later Sunday.
