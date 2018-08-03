Backyard cookouts are a summer staple. But they also can be dangerous if you’re not paying attention to food safety.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 48 million people nationwide get sick from food-borne illness each year, and summertime is high season. While there are myriad causes for these illnesses throughout the food supply chain, improper food handling at home is among them, and the one over which we have the most control.

As you plan your next summer barbecue, keep it truly healthy by taking note of these five common food safety mistakes and how to avoid them:

Basting with the marinade

A golden rule of food safety is not to let juices from raw meat, poultry or fish come in contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Raw items can contain a multitude of different disease-causing bacteria, most of which are killed off through cooking. But if you baste with a used marinade, germs in it might not be cooked long enough.

This is an easy problem to address: When you initially prepare the marinade, reserve some in a separate container for basting. Or, once you remove the raw food from a marinade, you can put the marinade into a saucepan on the stove and bring it to a boil.

Because even a clean marinade comes in contact with undercooked meat via the brush when basting, avoid basting toward the end of cooking and toss out any leftover basting liquid.

Guessing food’s doneness

There is a relatively small window of temperatures where meat, poultry and fish are cooked thoroughly enough to be safe to eat but not so much that they are dry and tough.

News flash: The commonly applied method of poking the food with a finger is not the best way to determine doneness. The only way to be sure is to use a food thermometer. If you don’t have one, it is well worth the roughly $10 cost.

The Agriculture Department-recommended safe minimum cooking temperatures are: 145 degrees for steaks and chops, 160 degrees for ground meat and poultry and 145 degrees for fish.

Using the same tools for raw and cooked food

Cooking food to the perfect temperature doesn’t do much good safety-wise if you are transferring bacteria right back onto that food by using the same utensils and dishes you used for the raw ingredients.

Have two sets of tongs, spatulas and plates at the ready, one designated for raw, and another for cooked food.

This works even better if they are somewhat different from each other — handle color or brand — so you can distinguish them easily.

Touching food with unwashed hands

When you’re cooking outside, it’s easy to forget about running back inside to wash your hands. Keep hand wipes and sanitizer (with a minimum of 60 percent alcohol) in easy reach of food prep areas.

Don’t think that a dip in a pool or lake leaves you with clean hands. There are plenty of germs in those bodies of water that you wouldn’t want to come in contact with food. So clean your hands before cooking or eating, even after swimming.

Keeping food out too long

Food should never be left out for more than two hours. If it’s more than 90 degrees, the limit is one hour.

It’s easy to let time slip away when you are relaxing outside, so set a timer when you put the food out to remind yourself of when it needs to be refrigerated.

If you want to be extra safety-conscious, keep cold food on a bed of ice and warm food on a side rack on the grill.