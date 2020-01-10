We’re back, after taking a few weeks off. Because I’ve been away from the Five Best beat since mid-December, I’m temporarily tweaking the format. Rather than highlighting the best dishes I’ve encountered in the past seven days, I’m reminiscing over the past few weeks. The usual format will return next Friday. What were your top restaurant eats of the past few weeks? Share the details in the comments section.

Almond kringle

I’m totally cheating with this one, because I didn’t buy this rich, flaky Danish pastry. I baked it, following a formula in “Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking From the Heartland” by Shauna Sever. My husband’s family lives in Racine, Wis., the nation’s kringle capital, and every time we visit them – or they visit us – we inevitably catch up over a kringle. Or two. After enjoying treats from O&H Danish Bakery, Bendtsen’s Bakery and Larsen’s Bakery over all these years, I thought it might be fun to try baking my own kringle. Following Sever’s lengthy but logical recipe was a relative breeze; now that I’ve baked it once, it’ll be a lot easier to follow up, and I’ll definitely follow up. Bakers with a gift card or holiday cash should treat themselves to a copy of this affectionate ode to all things Midwestern, including potica, cider doughnuts, Dutch letters, cherry slab pie, Monster cookies, donut loaf and 120 other classic recipes. Look for an upcoming story on “Midwest Made” (and kringle, with the recipe) in Taste.

Chilled wild rice and quinoa at Bardo

When I’m asked for dining recommendations for vegetarians and vegans – a frequent occurrence – my answer is generally the same. Sure, you could hit up a vegetarian or vegan restaurant, and there are plenty of those. Or, you could find a chef or a kitchen that generally works outside those dietary parameters, but is occasionally and enthusiastically fluent in cooking that doesn’t rely upon animal products. Bardo chef/owner Remy Pettus is one such example. Just look at this dish, which he models after a favorite tabbouleh-style salad in his mother’s repertoire. The bright, refreshing bite of cucumbers, parsley, mint and lemon is a salve on wintertime appetites, and the nutty wild rice gives the salad a hearty depth without inserting an overpowering heaviness. “I like wild rice, and I like finding places for it,” said Pettus, reminding me of a terrific fried wild rice dish that he prepared during his tenure at Eastside. “This is a great dish because it satisfies so many people. There’s no gluten, no dairy and no animal proteins, and it’s a crowd-pleaser.” It sure is, and those paper-thin rice crackers – they’re useful as an edible utensil -- sport a mellow black garlic bite. As with roughly half of the items on his menu, Pettus offers the dish in two sizes and two prices ($12 and $19). “I want people to come in and be able to try a bunch of things, and have an opportunity to build their own tasting menu,” he said. “It’s the way I like to eat. When I go out with another person, we’ll order six or seven small plates, and split an entrée. I like that flexibility.” By the way, that cool-looking plastic igloo on the Bardo patio? It’s available for rental (there’s a flat $50 fee, which covers heating costs and blanket expenditures) for dinner for up to six people, or cocktails/hors d’oeuvres for up to 10 people. “We call it the Bardome,” said Pettus with a laugh. “We got it before the Super Bowl was here, so this is our third winter with it. I found it on the Internet. It’s booked, on average, about one or two times a week. Now that Freehouse has them, too, it doesn’t feel so weird.” 222 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-886-8404

Almond-crusted haddock at Bellecour

There’s a terrific deal to be had at this lovely bastion of Lyonnaise cooking. Chef/owner Gavin Kaysen and chef de cuisine Laurence Herbert are offering a three-course, fixed-price dinner for $39. The menu changes weekly, and there are options within the first two courses. The night I visited, dinner started with a roasted carrot soup or a rustic pork pate paired with a cherry chutney. The main event was either a veal stew or this fantastic haddock preparation, and dessert was a pretty white chocolate pudding. The haddock was a revelation: the fish’s firm, succulent flesh contrasted nicely against the richness of buttered leeks, the crunch of almonds and the whispered zip of a roasted red pepper sauce. Of course, the price includes several bonuses, including the lovely setting and the hospitable and attentive service; general manager Jeanie Janas really knows what she’s doing. 739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-444-5200

Poultry pot pie at Wise Acre Eatery

On the menu, “comfort” is one of the ingredients used to describe this dish, and chef Butch O’Brien isn’t exaggerating. As I’ve previously mentioned, I’m on a pot pie kick this winter, and this version is winner. It’s basically a creamy chicken-vegetable stew crowned with a miraculously buttery and flaky puff pastry. What makes this dish a standout is the sourcing: the ultra-flavorful chicken and vegetables hail from the restaurant’s 140-acre Plato, Minn., farm, about 45 minutes west of the Twin Cities. The white meat was tender and beyond plentiful, and the vegetables – wonderfully waxy potatoes, noticeably sweet carrots, garden-fresh peas – really stand out, which isn’t often the case in Pot Pie Nation. The enormous serving ($22) could easily feed two. 5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2577

Jam-filled raised doughnut at Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast

If you don’t know this relative newcomer, you should (see my review here), if for no other reason because its counter doubles as the long-awaited retail outlet for Baker’s Field Flour & Bread (but, trust me, chef Ian Gray creates plenty of other reasons to love the restaurant). The bakery is located under the same Food Building roof as the restaurant, and baker/owner Steve Horton is proving to be a prodigiously talented doughnut maker. His cake doughnuts are outstanding, but even more impressive are the naturally leavened raised versions. They’re impressively light and airy, with a slight and welcome tang to the glistening, sugar-coated dough. Horton wisely turns to Serious Jam owner Heidi Skoog for fillings, and lays them on with gusto. I lucked into a raspberry filling, and it popped with intense berry flavor. Seriously, Horton should open a doughnut shop. Until he does, this doughnut hound will be a regular at Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast. 117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-354-5093