TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have arrested five people suspected of trafficking migrants from Greece to Montenegro.
A statement Wednesday said that a months-long investigation showed that the "criminally structured group" received migrants, mainly Syrians, coming from neighboring Greece in its south, accommodated and then transported them to neighboring Montenegro in the north, aiming to reach Western European countries.
Albania has become a preferred route for migrants moving toward northern Europe from Greece and Bulgaria since Serbia tightened border controls.
Albania has signed an agreement allowing European Union border guards to enter and help the Balkan country control migrants.
