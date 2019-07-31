SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — The United States Geological Survey says a 5.9-magnitude earthquake has shaken the coast of El Salvador, drawing terrified residents out of their homes. There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele tweeted that "the government and the civil protection system is activated and ready" across the country.

The USGS reported that the quake was felt Tuesday at 11:54 p.m. (0554 GMT). The agency said the quake's epicenter was some 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Puerto La Libertad, at a depth of 72.5 kilometers (45 miles).

Residents in the city of Santa Tecla, 12 kilometers southeast of the capital, briefly went out on the street because of the force of the quake but the situation quickly returned to normal.