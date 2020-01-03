When hunter-gatherers living in what is now Denmark broke down pieces of birch bark into sticky, black tar about 5,700 years ago, they almost certainly didn't realize that they were leaving future scientists their entire DNA.

Ancient people used the gooey birch pitch to fix arrowheads onto arrows and to repair stone tools. When it started to solidify, they rolled the pitch in their mouths and chewed on it, like some sort of primitive bubble gum.

It might have also relieved toothaches and children may have used it recreationally.

The ancient DNA, described in Nature Communications, is especially valuable because few human bones from the Mesolithic and Neolithic Stone Ages have been found in Scandinavia. DNA from the chewed-up gum provides clues about the people who settled in the area, the kind of food they ate and even the type of bacteria they carried on their teeth.

"It is very exciting to be able to extract a full human genome from anything other than bone," said Hannes Schroeder, an archaeologist at the University of Copenhagen.

Researchers uncovered the gum last year at the Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link tunnel, which will connect the Danish island of Lolland with the German island of Fehrman. Findings suggest that people living in the area relied heavily on fishing, hunting and the gathering of wild nuts and berries for their survival, even as other Scandinavian populations started farming and domesticating animals, Schroeder said.

When researchers analyzed human DNA preserved in the 5,700-year-old birch pitch, they found that the individual who chewed on it was female; likely had a combination of dark skin, dark hair and blue eyes; and was more closely related to hunter-gatherers from continental Europe than those from central Scandinavia. "It's as close as we'll ever come to standing face to face with an individual from the Stone Age of Scandinavia," said Natalija Kashuba, an archaeologist at Uppsala University.

Researchers also detected DNA from bacteria and viruses in the birch resin, providing a snapshot of the ancient oral microbiome that scientists had never seen before. "That changes the game," Kashuba said.

Studying ancient oral microbiomes could reveal larger truths about how bacteria interact with one another, how they change over time or with the type of food a person eats, as well as how they may be implicated in health and disease. The team identified several species of bacteria that were similar to those hiding in people's plaque and on the tips of their tongues today. Some included bacteria known to cause gum disease, such as Porphyromonas gingivalis. The birch pitch sample also had traces of Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria and Epstein-Barr virus.