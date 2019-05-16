SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken Nicaragua and El Salvador, where buildings swayed and were evacuated in the capital.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was centered off the coast of Nicaragua at a depth of 43 miles (70 kilometers), but was felt throughout El Salvador. The epicenter was 24 miles (39 kilometers) west-southwest of Jiquilillo, Nicaragua and 47 miles (77 kilometers) south of La Union, El Salvador.
In El Salvador's capital, all government buildings were evacuated under local protocols Thursday. At least one strong aftershock was reported.
