What would it feel like to live atop Palisade Head, the magnificent rock formation on the North Shore? This serene getaway home perched on a cliff high above Lake Superior comes close.

The homeowners named it “Palisade Retreat” after the popular landmark several miles away.

The house was built in 2014 on 7.5 acres for a couple seeking a “Scandinavian-Asian vibe,” said Ross Melby, the Lakes Sotheby’s International real estate agent who has the listing. “There’s a tranquil indoor waterfall that’s never-ending.”

The owners first built a knotty-pine cabin on the property to stay in while the 7,200-square-foot, four-bedroom and seven-bathroom house was under construction.

Panoramic views of Lake Superior drove the glass-walled modern design. You can see the deep blue water from the front courtyard even before you enter the home. The home’s three levels are spread across two wings connected by a long glass walkway facing the lake.

“It’s completely handcrafted to feel as authentic as possible, and used local timber and taconite,” said Melby of the architect-designed sanctuary.

Inside, an amalgam of woods includes reclaimed redwood wine-cask siding, hemlock ceilings and reclaimed white oak floors .

The home has its own Zen spa room with an Ofuro Japanese soaking tub, and an aromatherapy shower connected to an infared sauna. Finally, the spa walks out to an outdoor hot tub and flagstone firepit overlooking the lake.

At the bottom of the cliff is 1,400 feet of private Lake Superior rocky shoreline. The Silver Bay home is off Hwy. 61 about an hour north of Duluth, but you’ll never see it from the road. “It’s built to be invisible,” said Melby.

Other features:

• The 325-square-foot knotty-pine guest cabin has a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and sleeping loft.

• Top-of-the-line kitchen features Wolf appliances and SubZero refrigerator.

• The living room’s three-sided wood-burning fireplace is made of Minnesota taconite.

• A bridge leads to a secluded art studio that feels like it’s floating above the water.

• Master bathroom has an aromatherapy steam shower and linear gas fireplace.

• Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the nearby Superior Hiking Trail, Lutsen Mountains Ski Area, Superior National Forest and Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

Ross Melby, Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, 612-300-4145 has the listing.