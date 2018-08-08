Problems continue for southbound I-35W drivers in Minneapolis. The latest incident is a rollover crash on the ramp to 4th Street. The ramp is closed.

Traffic jams on southbound I-35W from 4th Street to Chicago Avenue. An earlier wreck at Chicago has cleared but it's still a slow roll through downtown Minneapolis.

At 6:50 a.m., congestion is building across the I-494 Bloomington Strip between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100.

Other tight spots include eastbound Hwy. 10 from Hwy. 65 to I-35W and southbound I-35W from 95th Avenue to County Road 10.