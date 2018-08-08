Problems continue for southbound I-35W drivers in Minneapolis. The latest incident is a rollover crash on the ramp to 4th Street. The ramp is closed.
Traffic jams on southbound I-35W from 4th Street to Chicago Avenue. An earlier wreck at Chicago has cleared but it's still a slow roll through downtown Minneapolis.
At 6:50 a.m., congestion is building across the I-494 Bloomington Strip between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100.
Other tight spots include eastbound Hwy. 10 from Hwy. 65 to I-35W and southbound I-35W from 95th Avenue to County Road 10.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
4th Street ramp off I-35W in Minneapolis closed due to rollover wreck
Problems continue for southbound I-35W drivers in Minneapolis. The latest incident is a rollover crash on the ramp to 4th Street. The ramp is closed.
Local
Tuesday traffic: Travel times jump as congestion grows
Commuters in the northwest metro are dealing with a little fog and that's slowing the drive along eastbound I-94 from St. Michael to Maple Grove.
Local
Fog slowing drive in south metro
Monday's rush hour begins with light levels of traffic and patchy fog.
Local
Weekend traffic: I-35W through Minneapolis and Roseville closes for second straight weekend
MnDOT will complete a resurfacing project between County Road C and NE. 4th Street that it started last weekend while work south of downtown includes the demolition of the 40th Street pedestrian and bicycle bridge.
Local
Friday traffic: Storms in north metro, crash on Hwy. 100 slow traffic
A MnDOT First Unit is picking up some debris on southbound I-494 near Stone Road in Minnetonka, and that is enough to create a small pocket of congestion. Northbound also is tight between I-394 and Excelsior Boulevard.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.