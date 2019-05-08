MADISON, Wis. — Another man has been convicted in connection with a Lac du Flambeau tribal member's death.

The state Justice Department announced Evan Oungst of Woodruff pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree reckless homicide, aiding a felon and delivery of gabapentin.

Prosecutors say Oungst and four others drove Wayne Valliere Jr. to a secluded spot in Mercer on Dec. 21, 2017. They beat Valliere and shot him because they thought he was a police informant.

Joseph Lussier and Richard Allen were convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in August. Both were sentenced to life. James Lussier pleaded guilty that same month to reduced counts of felony murder and aiding a felon and was sentenced to 23 years. Curtis Wolfe is set to stand trial next week on charges including homicide and hiding a corpse.