Want a lake home without the upkeep?

There’s a penthouse condo for sale in downtown Wayzata with sweeping views of Lake Minnetonka.

It’s not technically on Minnesota’s most popular lake. But it’s wrapped with large balconies overlooking Wayzata Bay (two facing south and one facing east) that give it the feel of lakeside living.

If you want to dip a toe — or a boat — in the water, the public dock is just a short stroll away, along with chic shops and trendy bistros.

At 5,000 square feet, “it’s the biggest condo in Wayzata, said Chelsey Ulrich, marketing agent, Lakes Sotheby’s.

And at $4.395 million, it’s also the priciest unit currently on the market in Wayzata, which has experienced a condo boom in recent years.

For the ultimate in resort-style living, the penthouse sits atop a boutique hotel, Hotel Landing, giving its owner access to maid service, room service, catering from the hotel restaurant and treatments at the spa. Those cost extra, of course, but the $1,554 monthly HOA fees do include access to the fitness center.

The fourth-floor corner unit was finished in 2017, and is in pristine condition, never having been lived in, according to Ulrich

“It lives more like a home than a condo,” said Ulrich, with expansive rooms, a pantry and a grand hallway. There are also two bedrooms, a library with built-in bookcases, plus a “pocket office,” and three bathrooms, including two master baths.

Other features include hardwood floors and crown molding throughout, a two-sided fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with marble countertops, Wolf appliances and a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

Beth Ulrich, 612-964-7184, Lakes Sotheby’s, has the listing.