Min_FG Carlson 48, 3:56.
Min_Diggs 22 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 13:39.
SF_FG Gould 42, 11:42.
Min_Hughes 28 interception return (Carlson kick), 10:41.
SF_FG Gould 33, 9:15.
Min_Rudolph 11 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 4:22.
SF_Pettis 22 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :31.
SF_FG Gould 22, 8:09.
A_66,673.
RUSHING_San Francisco, Breida 11-46, Morris 12-38, Garoppolo 2-6. Minnesota, Murray 11-42, Cook 16-40, Cousins 4-26, Diggs 1-8.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 15-33-3-261. Minnesota, Cousins 20-36-0-244.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 5-90, T.Taylor 4-28, Pettis 2-61, Garcon 2-21, Juszczyk 1-56, Breida 1-5. Minnesota, Thielen 6-102, Cook 6-55, Diggs 3-43, Treadwell 2-18, Rudolph 1-11, Morgan 1-9, Conklin 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
