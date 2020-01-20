SANTA CLARA, Calif. — 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted off the field in the second quarter of the NFC championship game Sunday with a right shoulder injury and was listed as out for the remainder of the game.

Coleman came up hurt at the end of a 4-yard run and left the game at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers after being tackled by safety Adrian Amos. San Francisco scored a touchdown the next play to take a 17-0 lead, a 9-yard run by Raheem Mostert for his TD rush of the game.

Coleman, who hurt his elbow last week in a win over Minnesota but ran for 105 yards and two scores, had six rushes for 21 yards when he left.