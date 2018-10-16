SF_Breida 3 run (Gould kick), 10:59.
GB_Montgomery 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:17.
GB_FG Crosby 29, 7:39.
GB_D.Adams 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:58.
SF_Goodwin 67 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), :27.
GB_FG Crosby 39, 7:34.
SF_Goodwin 30 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 6:05.
SF_FG Gould 46, :00.
GB_FG Crosby 51, 11:17.
SF_FG Gould 44, 6:59.
SF_FG Gould 43, 13:08.
GB_D.Adams 16 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:55.
GB_FG Crosby 27, :00.
A_77,642.
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 12-87, Breida 14-61, Beathard 3-21, Goodwin 1-5. Green Bay, A.Jones 8-41, Rodgers 3-34, J.Williams 6-29, Montgomery 4-12.
PASSING_San Francisco, Beathard 16-23-1-245. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-46-0-425.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Goodwin 4-126, Garcon 4-37, Kittle 4-30, Juszczyk 3-30, Bourne 1-22. Green Bay, D.Adams 10-132, Graham 5-104, Valdes-Scantling 3-103, Kendricks 2-37, Montgomery 2-10, St. Brown 1-19, J.Williams 1-10, J.Moore 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
