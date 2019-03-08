A Channel 45 anchor apologized Thursday on behalf of the station after play-by-play announcer Doug McLeod referred to “lynching ropes” while calling a game in the Minnesota Boys’ State Hockey Tournament.

McLeod, the University of Minnesota play-by-play announcer at Fox Sports North, had been invited back to the 75th annual high school hockey championships at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center with a group of fellow broadcasting veterans.

During the second period of the Class 2A quarterfinals game between White Bear Lake and Blaine, McLeod made an off-handed comment shortly after a Blaine goal: “All the White Bear fans get out the lynching ropes.”

The statement appeared to go unnoticed by his broadcasting partner, Lou Nanne, according to a 6-second video clip posted on Twitter. But some hockey fans expressed outrage on social media about his choice of words.

McLeod was ultimately pulled off the air.

Tom Hauser, KSTP’s chief political reporter, was serving as studio host for tournament coverage and later apologized to viewers.

“Earlier in this broadcast this afternoon, there was an inappropriate comment made,” Hauser said. “If you were offended by this comment, we sincerely apologize.”

Officials with the Minnesota State High School League said they were unaware of the situation and referred the Star Tribune to 45TV for comment. The station did not immediately return messages.

The University of Minnesota starts a best-of-three playoff series tonight against Michigan that will be broadcast by FSN Plus. But according to Brian Deutsch, a university athletics spokesman, the series is being produced by the Big Ten Network, and McLeod was never scheduled to be part of the broadcast team.

Staff writer Megan Ryan contributed to this report.