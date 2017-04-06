As the humanitarian crises in Somalia and other parts of east Africa worsen, a group of Twin Cities restaurateurs are collaborating to help raise awareness and ease the struggle.

On April 7, 45 restaurants and coffee shops around the metro area will participate in Dine Out for Somalia, a one-day fundraiser aiming to help provide relief for drought and famine. The businesses – most of which are African-inspired and include Afro Deli, Safari Restaurant and Red Sea – have pledged to donate a percentage of the profits made that day.

Many are offering as much as 50 percent. The goal is to raise at least $150,000.

Longtime droughts in Somalia and other areas in the Horn of Africa have become more dire in recent months, putting the lives of more than 20 million people across four countries at risk. International aid workers have called this one of the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II. More than a quarter of a million people died in the country’s last severe drought, which lasted from 2010 to 2012. (Read our story on how Minnesotans are fighting the African famine here.)

For a full list of participating Twin Cities restaurants, go to dineoutsomalia.com/businesses.