Illustrations by Jon Krause, Special to the Star Tribune

Summer Books Life slows down in summer, with the heat, the humidity, the long languorous days. You’ve got time to read — but how do you decide what to read? We’ve scoured the offerings and winnowed the field for you. Inside this special section are reviews of 45 books — mysteries, novels, story collections and books for young adults. Pull up a lawn chair, pour yourself a cool drink, settle in and read. Don’t forget your sunscreen and your hat. We’re here to transport you to new worlds.