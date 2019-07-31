HONG KONG — Supporters have gathered outside a court in Hong Kong ahead of a court appearance by more than 40 protesters who have been charged with rioting.
The supporters chanted "Reclaim Hong Kong" in a heavy rain Wednesday morning. They are protesting China's influence in the city's affairs.
Police said late Tuesday that 44 people had been charged with rioting and one other with possessing offensive weapons. They were detained after clashes with police at an unauthorized protest on Sunday.
The riot charges are the most serious brought since protests began last month. News of the charges prompted more protests outside two police stations Tuesday night.
