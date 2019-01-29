DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man being sentenced for child molestation argued for leniency, saying he was drunk at the time of the attacks, which went on for two years.
The judge disagreed, sending 51-year-old Joseph Raul Montesdeoca off to prison for 40 years.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Montesdeoca requested a 10 year sentence on Monday for molesting four boys, arguing "among other things that because he was drunk at the time he was less culpable." He was arrested in 2017 on allegations of molestation that started in 2015.
The Douglas County judge also sentenced him to 30 years of probation if and when he's released.
