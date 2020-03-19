When Heather Asbury opened Heather’s earlier this month, she made the now-prescient decision to include a walk-up window in her south Minneapolis restaurant.

Her initial plan was to use the sidewalk-facing portal to foster convenient coffee and ice cream sales. But when Gov. Tim Walz closed all restaurant dining rooms, that window suddenly became a gateway into a wide range of takeout options.

“This whole opening-a-restaurant thing has been crazier than I ever thought it would be,” said Asbury. “We can’t get used to anything, because every day is a new adventure. We’re busy. We want to keep our staff employed during these hard times. And we’re going to try and feed the neighborhood, so they don’t have to rely upon canned soup.”

Takeout is keeping some restaurants — and many delivery services — busy all over the Twin Cities. And drawing much-needed revenue into an industry in crisis mode.

“We will operate as long as humanly possible in this capacity,” said Charlie Broder of Broders’ Cucina Italiana, Broders’ Pasta Bar and Terzo, all located at 50th and Penn in south Minneapolis. “It’s very trying times. We laid off over a hundred employees. We believe that we’re going to get through it and that we’re going to be here for everybody in our city. The outpouring of support and compassion on social media is overwhelming.”

At local restaurants, ordering platforms vary: via phone, websites or smartphone apps. Connections to consumers range from takeout to curbside pickup to delivery. And remember: Please tip generously.

Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar in the North Loop offers take-out service.

Multiple locations

Mucci’s

At this lively homage to the Italian red-sauce joint, the emphasis remains on hearty, shareable portions of lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, burrata-basil pesto sandwiches, and a kitchen-sink chopped salad. There are family-style chicken Parmesan dinners and roasted chicken dinners, too, along with a list of provisions, including beef bone broth, fresh pastas, tomato sauces and a classic Italian wedding soup. “That way you can get food for today, and for tomorrow, in one stop,” said owner Tim Niver. Curbside, delivery, noon-8 p.m. Thu.-Sun.

786 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 612-330-2245 and 901 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-315-4608

The Original Pancake House

The place for plate-size buttermilk pancakes (and gorgeous Dutch baby pancakes), sumptuous four-egg soufflé-style omelets, bacon-filled waffles and other gotta-have morning fare, available for curbside pickup. “We’re looking at delivery,” said Scot Malloy, owner of the Edina, Eden Prairie, Roseville and Burnsville locations. “We usually have the attitude that we’re too busy for delivery — it would affect our dining room service — but we want to make people happy. If we can sell chocolate chip pancakes, just for comfort, we don’t care if we don’t make any money.” Each franchised restaurant operates slightly different hours (most are open roughly 7 a.m.-2 p.m., daily), and offer slightly different pickup options; call for details.

14531 Nicollet Court, Burnsville, 952-856-2646; 549 Eden Prairie Drive, Eden Prairie, 952-224-9440; 3501 W. 70th St., Edina, 952-920-4444; 6322 Vinewood Lane, Maple Grove, 763-383-0888; 17790 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, 952-658-8750; 1415 County Road 101, Plymouth, 952-475-9151; and 1661 W. County Road B2, Roseville, 651-493-1222, originalpancakehouse.com

Rock Elm Tavern

This friendly destination is changing its gastropub menu daily. It could be a long list of lavishly topped burgers, plus dinner options that might include mac-and-cheese, pistachio pesto pasta, a fried chicken sandwich and grilled meatloaf with charred broccolini. Delivery, takeout, curbside, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

16605 County Road 24, Plymouth, 763-208-4451 and 15641 Grove Circle N., Maple Grove, 763-205-9784, rockelmtavern.com

Minneapolis

Al’s Breakfast

Along with the usual roster of pancakes, waffles, omelets and scrambles, this Dinkytown institution is selling kitchen staples for make-at-home breakfasts: pancake batter, hollandaise sauce, salsa, coffee beans. “Call first, and we’ll run it outside,” said owner Alison Kirwin. For those who want to minimize contact at the cash-only operation, go online and purchase one of the restaurant’s famous prepaid booklets. “That takes one step out of it,” said Kirwin. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.

413 14th Av. SE., Mpls., 612-331-9991, alsbreakfastmpls.com

The Anchor Fish & Chips

“We’re fortunate to have our food truck, so we can channel some of our staff into that rotation,” said co-owner Kathryn Hayes. “We’re doing our best to create jobs wherever we can. The response has been great, and people are tipping the heck out of our staff, which is amazing.” The truck, parked behind the restaurant, is preparing a pared-down menu of its brick-and-mortar counterpart: superb fish and chips, (white Alaskan cod with hand-cut chips), pork pasties, vegetable pasties, loaded chips (curry, gravy, cheese curds) and coleslaw. Takeout, 4 p.m.-“close” (8 to 9 p.m.) Tue.-Fri., 11:30 a.m.-“close” (8 to 9 p.m.) Sat.-Sun.

302 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-676-1300, theanchorfishandchips.com

Barbette

Owner Kim Bartmann is culling menu items from her collection of Minneapolis restaurants — Red Stag Supperclub, Tiny Diner, Pat’s Tap — and producing them out of the kitchen at this Uptown property. “We thought about what travels well, and what already sells on delivery, and created one mash-up menu,” she said. The roster features a Caesar salad with shaved cauliflower, fried chicken with buttermilk mashed potatoes, steak frites, miso-glazed butternut squash with lentils and wild rice, an artisanal cheese plate, a Croque Monsieur sandwich and two pounds of mussels steamed in white wine and garlic. There are family style options, designed for groups of four, six and eight. And carrot cake, of course. “It cannot be denied, people’s desire for carrot cake,” said Bartmann. “It’s the only thing that we serve at all the restaurants, and we’ve been serving it for, what, 25 years? That’s about a million dead carrots.” Curbside, delivery, 4 to 9 p.m. daily.

1600 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-827-5710, barbette.com

Birchwood Cafe

“We’re changing our thinking every day,” said owner Tracy Singleton. “The message is, ‘Check back, often.’” Right now, the plan is to shine a spotlight on a single B’wood menu item, turning it into a nightly feature. Thursday it’s savory waffles, Friday is fish fry, Saturday’s plan is green curry with squash and root vegetables and Sunday means burger night, all preordered online. Packaged meals are also available: lemon-herb roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, salad and house-baked rolls; a soup-salad-bread combo; or brown rice with organic vegetables. Chef Marshall Paulsen is also selling staples from his farm-to-table pantry: lemon-rosemary vinaigrette, pickles, guacamole, soups and a few deli salads. “We have all of these local farmers that depend upon us,” said Singleton. “On a small scale, we’re a big link in our local food system, and the way that we can keep supporting them is by buying food and feeding people.” Curbside, 4-7 p.m. Thu.-Sun.

3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com

Boludo

Standard-setting empanadas (do not, under any circumstances, miss the leek-Gorgonzola version) and some of the city’s most remarkable pizzas, all from the hands of owner/dough whisperer Facundo Javier Defraia. Takeout and curbside pickup, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

3749 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-965-2858, boludoempanadas.com

Broders’ Cucina Italiana, Broders’ Pasta Bar

The Broder family is offering their entire all-Italian menus at both restaurants: salads, hot and cold sandwiches, pizza and hearty pastas at the former, meticulously prepared pastas and risottos at the latter. The Cucina, a 38-year-old Minneapolis institution, is also selling its pantry items — dried pastas, tomato sauces, anchovies, olive oil, tapenades — through its website. “We have a ton of inventory that’s great for stocking up and hunkering down,” said Charlie Broder. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

2308 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-925-3113, broders.com, and 5000 Penn Av. S., Mpls., 612-925-9202, broderspastabar.com

The Bungalow Club

At his Lake Street charmer, chef Andrew Craft will be changing the menu daily. He’s offering provisions (chicken liver pâté, fresh rigatoni or spaghetti, smoked trout spread) and at dinner it’s items along the lines of arancini, kale-white bean soup and a patty melt. Here’s a bonus: on weekends, look for selections from the kitchen’s outstanding brunch, available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Prices are suggested,” reads the message on the restaurant’s Instagram post. “Pay what you can because we just want everyone to have something good to eat.” Curbside, 4-7 p.m. Fri.-Sun., with brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-866-3334, thebungalowclubmpls.com

Capitol Grille

A limited menu includes a few steaks (filet mignon, bone-in rib-eye, dry-aged New York strip), pan-seared sea bass with miso butter, shrimp cocktail, clam chowder, lobster bisque and a handful of sides, include lobster mac-and-cheese. Also available: a serves-four meal (salad, entree, side dish and chocolate chip cookies) and a variety of uncooked steaks, hand-cut daily by the restaurant’s butcher. Takeout, noon-8 p.m. daily.

801 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-692-9000, thecapitalgrille.com

Heather’s

At her just-opened restaurant, chef/owner Heather Asbury, a veteran of the former Lucia’s, is selling breakfast (an ever-changing frittata, a beaut’ of an egg sandwich, a half-dozen toast options) until noon, along with all-day lunch-and-dinner options that include pappardelle Bolognese, an open-faced tuna melt, lemon-orzo-chicken soup and prepackaged deli salads. Order via phone, or at the window, with online ordering and delivery coming soon, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar

The two magic words are “dim sum,” ranging from buns filled with fatty pork belly to pork-preserved egg congee. The mother-and-son ownership team of Jessie Wong and Jack Wang have made dumplings a house specialty (don’t miss the ginger-laden pork versions), along the housemade Dan Dan noodles. The comfort-minded soups are also a must. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

730 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-208-0706, junnorthloop.com

The Kenwood

“We basically took our menu and looked at what travels well,” said chef/owner Don Saunders. “It pains me to see people order seared scallops for takeout, because that’s not going to travel well.” Instead, he’s concentrating on salads, the kitchen’s much-admired burgers and pulled pork sandwiches, and entrees along the lines of slow-braised lamb shanks and beef short ribs. “You order a medium-rare steak, but when you get it home and reheat it, it’s medium-well,” said Saunders. “But a beef short rib with winter vegetables is just as good when you reheat it at home.” Expect to encounter a daily fish special (steelhead trout with couscous and a cucumber-yogurt sauce, for example), and pastas from head chef Joel DeBilzan, who is channeling the know-how he picked up during his tenure in the Italian-focused restaurants of Seattle chef Ethan Stowell. “We’re going to experiment, and try to keep it fresh,” said Saunders. “We got a great response on the first night. We got slammed, to be honest, and we were left feeling grateful to our clientele.” Curbside, noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

2115 W. 21st St., Mpls., 612-377-3695, thekenwoodrestaurant.com

The Lynhall

“The first week, our plan was to get through all of our product, and then we’ll continue to whittle down and have a more streamlined menu based on our customers’ favorites,” said owner Anne Spaeth. That should include breakfast sandwiches, soup and salad at lunch and a la carte family-style dinners (rotisserie chicken, braised short ribs, served with vegetables, a salad and a side dish) in two sizes at night. All kinds of pastries, too, from pastry chef Katie Elsing. Customer response has been positive. “People have been incredibly generous in the way that they have responded,” said Spaeth. “We had one guest purchase $2,000 in gift cards, and asked us to donate them to a community partner. That kind of selflessness is really moving.” Takeout, curbside, delivery, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-356-5941, thelynhall.com

Market Bar-B-Que

This 74-year-old Minneapolis institution is offering its full menu, which centers on pit-cooked barbecue, and cooking late into the night, as per its habit. Also, look for the Market’s bright pink food truck, serving out of the parking lot at nearby Sentyrz Market (1612 2nd St. NE., Mpls., sentyrzmarket.com), serving pulled pork sandwiches, brisket sandwiches, ribs, cornbread and coleslaw, from 3 to about 8 p.m. every day. “It’s the wild, wild West out there right now,” said co-owner Anthony Polski. “There’s no road map for this. I’ll work as hard as it takes and we’ll see this through.” Takeout, curbside, delivery, 11 a.m.-midnight, Sun.-Thu. and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat.

220 Lowry Av. NE., Mpls., 612-872-1111, marketbbq.com

Masu Sushi & Robata

The name says it all, and the restaurant is serving its full menu of sushi and robata. The menu includes all kinds of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. The restaurant’s other locations are not participating. Curbside, 3-9 p.m., through March 22.

330 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-332-6278, masusushiandrobata.com

Patisserie 46

“We’re hanging on like everyone else,” said owner John Kraus. “We lost about 90 % of our wholesale business, but we still have the co-ops. We’re sticking to what we do, and trying to keep it as normal for everyone.” That means creating breads and exquisitely Instagram-able pastries straight out of a Parisian bakery. “We sold out of the cakes today,” said Kraus. There’s no formal delivery system. “But I did a couple of free deliveries today, within a few miles of the shop,” said Kraus. “We’ll do whatever we have to get people some bread and pastries. That’s what we’re here for.” (Note: Kraus’ St. Paul shop, Rose Street Patisserie, 171 Snelling Av. N., 651-556-4488, is offering curbside service, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tue.-Sun.). Takeout, curbside, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257, patisserie46.com

Prima

Takeout is already a big part of this 21-year-old Italian restaurant’s DNA. “So we’re doing what we normally do,” said co-owner Jennifer King. “On a normal night, we do 50 takeout orders. Last night, we did triple that, so that’s encouraging. I’m hoping that continues, but there’s no way of knowing.” King recommends items that travel well: pastas, risottos, gnocchi, crabcakes, dessert. “And we’ve sold a fair amount of daily fish specials,” she said. “Last night, we had walleye and wild-caught salmon. Our vendors are working with us on small deliveries, so the product is fresh.” Takeout, carryout, 3-8 p.m. daily.

5325 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-827-7376, primampls.com

Red Wagon Pizza Co.

Chef/owner Pete Campbell initially created a fan base at the Linden Hills Farmers Market before matriculating to this sharp brick-and-mortar outlet, where he bakes pizzas of distinction ($15-$22) in a wood-burning oven. Curbside and delivery, 4-9 p.m. daily.

5416 Penn Av. S., Mpls., 612-259-7147, redwagon-mpls.com

Tenant

This chef’s collective has pivoted from its usual multicourse menu format to soup. “We like making soup,” said co-owner Cameron Cecchini. “We have to stay busy, and we obviously want to take care of our employees. We have a strong relationship with the neighborhood. And people like eating soup when it’s cold and rainy and crazy stuff is going on.” So far, the choices have included chicken-wild rice, roasted mushroom-kale, cheesy tomato and steak-potato. It’s a feeds-two situation, sold by the quart ($15) and includes sourdough focaccia. The program is an immediate hit. “I’ve made bigger batches of soup than I can remember making in years,” said Cecchini. “Today, we sold 150 quarts in an hour.” Takeout, curbside, noon-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

4300 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., 612-827-8111, tenantmpls.com

World Street Kitchen

A restaurant with a food truck foundation is one that understands takeout. Expect a wide range of chef/co-owner Sameh Wadi’s globally inspired rice bowls, burritos, tacos, sandwiches and salads. Free delivery on orders over $25 via the restaurant’s website and app. Another bonus: pints of Wadi’s Milkjam Creamery ice cream are also available. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily (“We may extend late-night hours on weekends in the near future if needed,” said Wadi). Note: Wadi’s seafood-centric Grand Catch (1672 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-348-8541, grandcatchmn.com) is offering curbside and delivery from 4 to 9 p.m. daily.

2743 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-424-8855, eatwsk.com

Zettas

This Eat Street venue is a source for exceptional (and enormous) sandwiches. The focus is on thin, house-baked flatbreads smeared with a vibrantly fresh and creamy housemade ricotta and stuffed with all kinds of appealing ingredients, including prosciutto, tomato jam, bacon and pepperoni. There are plenty of tantalizing vegetarian options, and the shop offers free delivery in the neighborhood. Fortunately, the tiny setup is built for takeout. “Basically, it’s a food truck without the truck,” said co-owner Brian Hoffman. Takeout, curbside, delivery, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

2424 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 763-325-3190, zettasmpls.com

St. Paul

Hyacinth

Chef/owner Rikki Giambruno and his staff are focusing their considerable talents on creating an ever-changing, serves-four meal (for example, meatballs with polenta, garlic bread and an endive Caesar), priced at around $50. “You know, homey, comforting stuff, the types of foods you want to eat during a stressful time,” said Giambruno. “It’s about creating healthy, nutritious meals for the community and keeping our staff supported, for as long as possible.” The menu will be posted daily on the restaurant’s website. Takeout, noon-8 p.m. daily.

790 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-478-1822, hyacinthstpaul.com

The Little Oven

You name it, this family-friendly, no-nonsense staple probably serves it, in gigantic quantities at affordable prices: steak and eggs, six-layer lasagna, liver and onions, beer-battered cod, chicken noodle soup, tiramisu. Deals abound, including a current buy-one, get-one-free large pizza special. Call to order (cash or check only), takeout, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

1786 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, 651-735-4944, thelittleoven.com

Ngon Bistro

Chef/owner Hai Truong’s farm-to-table approach to Vietnamese cooking results in fresh, adventurous dishes that include rabbit-filled dumplings, rye flour ramen noodles in a pork broth and cassoulet with house-smoked goat sausage. No wonder Truong is a 2020 semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Midwest award. Curbside pickup and delivery, 4-8:30 p.m. daily.

799 W. University Av., St. Paul, 651-222-3301, ngonbistro.com

Saint Dinette

“We’re doing a take on the drive-through hamburger joint, the model is In-N-Out Burger,” said chef Adam Eaton. “We’re trying to do Dinette-ish food, with a little bit of a twist, and have a little fun with the menu.” Translation: a foie gras peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich, an egg salad sandwich dolled up with lox, bone marrow chili, monkey bread slathered in cream cheese icing and other items on a changes-frequently menu. Eaton’s also serving beloved Dinette staples, too, including his cheeseburger and bologna sandwich, both of which have earned fanatical followings. Curbside, delivery, noon-8 p.m. Thu.-Sun.

261 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-800-1415, saintdinette.com

Tori

Now firmly ensconced in their new Saintly City home — the 96-year old Pullman train car that was most recently Chicago’s Taste Authority — owners Jason Dorweiler and Asiya Persaud are offering 10 variations of their well-crafted, wildly photogenic ramen. Expect to encounter fried-oyster miso ramen, celery root-fermented mushroom ramen, and more, all available from a handy new takeout window. Takeout, curbside, delivery, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wed.-Sun.

603 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-340-5866, toriramen.com

Urban Wok

This takeout operation, designed for speed and options, allows customers to design their own quick-service meal. Choose a base (rice, noodles, zucchini noodles), protein (chicken, tofu, shrimp), veggies (18 choices) and sauces (nine varieties, from mild to hot) and have a dinner that’s ready in three minutes. Owner Mark Toth opened his Lowertown operation in October 2018, and he’s already branching out with licensed locations in Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and California. Takeout, delivery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

209 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-493-4717, urbanwokusa.com

South metro

Grand Szechuan

This strip mall Chinese restaurant knows how to turn up the heat, and then some. The something-for-everyone menu covers a lot of ground, but top sellers include Sichuan-style green beans, Dan Dan noodles, cumin lamb, kung pao shrimp and crispy, quick-fried fish fillets. Takeout, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

10602 France Av. S., Bloomington, 952-888-6507, grandszechuanmn.com

Lyn 65

“We’ll have a limited menu, the greatest-hits dishes that people have come to know Lyn 65 by,” said chef/owner Ben Rients. “It’s going to be food that travels best.” That includes standard-setting pizzas, burgers and fried chicken, but the selection hasn’t been written in stone. “We’ll have a better grasp of this after a few days,” he said. “Depending on feedback, we’ll change the menu. We don’t have that echo, yet.” Curbside, 4-8 p.m. daily.

6439 Lyndale Av. S., Richfield, 612-353-5501, lyn65.com

East metro

Grandma’s Bakery

The doughnuts have always been a draw at this White Bear Lake sweets-and-bread maker, but now they’re extra-special, given this deal: Buy a half-dozen doughnuts and receive a free roll of toilet paper (while supplies last). The usual full assortment of baked goods is available, and there’s a convenient supply of milk on hand. Takeout, curbside, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.

2184 4th St., White Bear Lake and 1765 Buerkle Road., White Bear Lake, 651-779-0707, grandmasbakery.com

The Grateful Table

This five-year-old bakery-cafe, led by the mother-daughter team of Mary Robideaux and Christine Roach, is sticking to its winning formula of well-prepared omelets, quiche and avocado toast in the a.m., then salads and hot and cold sandwiches at lunch. Expect to encounter a long list of house-baked sweets: cookies, bars, pies, muffins, scones, Danish and cheesecake. Takeout, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

2804 Fairview Av. N., Roseville, 651-808-1553

Manger

Shuck-your-own oysters, mussels steamed in a tomato-curry broth, design-your-own pizzas, seared scallops with risotto and a highly memorable Caesar salad are just some of the items available for takeout from chef/owner Mike Willenbring’s kitchen. “As we run out of certain things, we’ll be changing the menu,” he said. “We might offer lunch on Friday and Saturday.” Curbside, 5-10 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

320 5th Av. N., Bayport, 651-324-9313, mangerrestaurant.com

Oasis Cafe

It’s a breakfast-all-day situation at this Stillwater roadside classic, including biscuits smothered in pork gravy, corned beef hash and potato-chorizo-scrambled egg burritos. Post-a.m. items include meatloaf sandwiches and burgers, with patties fashioned from an in-house beef grind, including the “Hangover,” a bruiser that’s topped with bacon, a fried egg, hash browns and hollandaise and served on a croissant. Takeout, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

806 S. Main St., Stillwater, 651-439-0928, oasiscafe.mn

North metro

Crazy Cajun

The full menu (fried frog legs, crawfish pie, chicken wings) is available, but keep in mind that the house specialty is seafood boils, done up in a huge range of create-your-own options that include clams, shrimp, king crab, mussels, snow crab plus a few seasonal offerings. Toss in flavorings (garlic butter, coconut cream-garlic), select a heat factor (from “mild” to “fire”) and add corn, potatoes and/or pork sausage. Here’s a great offer: those living within a 15-mile radius of the restaurant can arrange for a free delivery with any purchase that exceeds $30. Curbside, delivery, noon-7 p.m. Wed.-Mon.

8578 Edinburgh Centre Dr., Brooklyn Park, 763-568-7085, crazycajunmn.com

Marna’s Eatery and Lounge

Chef/co-owner Rolando Diaz lovingly draws from his Costa Rican heritage. For the interim, he’s offering a half-dozen $12 items that include four rice dishes (including gallo pinto, a classic that pairs rice with seasoned black beans, fried plantains, avocado and corn tortillas with cheese) and a burger that has to be tasted (and seen) to be believed. Takeout, curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tue-Sat.

4154 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, 612-272-1370, marnaseatery.com

Slim’s

Brothers Omar (aka “Slim” and Yunes Abuisnaineh renovated and expanded a former Starbucks outlet into a classic quick-service burger joint. They’re turning out an impressive array of top-notch burgers, chicken wings, well-stuffed rice bowls (lamb gyro or chicken gyro), all at reasonable prices. Takeout, curbside and drive-through, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

6901 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, 763-512-2000, eatslims.com

Swedish Crown Bakery

One of the region’s great bakeries is keeping up on the bread and pastry front (if there’s mazarin, a Swedish almond cake, order it), and it’s also focusing on savory items. Look for a pair of every-changing soups (Mexican bean-kale, chicken with wild rice and dill, ginger-carrot, lentil spinach) that are frequently vegan and gluten-free. There’s a variety of panini, built with house-baked sourdough, and a daily pre-order lunch entree, along the lines of Swedish meatballs or pasta Bolognese. “And we have an immunity-boosting smoothie,” said co-owner Eva Sabet. “It’s orange, Meyer lemon, turmeric, ginger and honey. It’s served warm, so it warms you up on the inside. We’ve sold a lot of them.” Takeout, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

530 W. Main St., Anoka, 763-427-0506, swedishcrownbakery.com

West metro

Honey & Mackie’s

This colorful ice cream shop has cut out single-serving cones (and samples) in favor of pints and quarts (sugar cones are available in eight-packs), plus plain or chili-cheese hot dogs and four varieties of fries: plain, chili-cheese, truffle and garlic. “Curbside is a new beast for us,” said director Suzanne Varecka. “And boy, oh boy, did I under-appreciate Applebee’s curbside when I was there last year.” Curbside, 3-9 p.m. Wed-Sun.

16725 County Road 24, Plymouth, 763-225-6682, honeyandmackies.com

Thirty Bales

Midwestern fare is the emphasis at this Hopkins gem. “We’re going to start big, and as we run out of products we’ll consolidate, and come up with a menu that we’ll run on a more semi-permanent basis,” said co-owner Todd Dupont. He and business partner Tom Hutsell also plan to revive their beloved Big 10 sub sandwich shop. Sort of. “We’re working on bringing back the subs, temporarily,” he said. “It’ll be a pop-up Big 10 carryout.” Takeout and curbside, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

1106 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-930-0369, thirtybales.com

Vann

At this fine-dining, seafood-focused newcomer, chef/owner Erik Skaar plans to keep vegetarians, flexitarians and pescatarians in mind as he spontaneously changes his menu. “That’s how [he] rolls,” said Cyndi Skaar. “He finds out what his network of foragers and farmers and specialty food purveyors has available and he designs his dishes around those ingredients. He is also trying to keep his suppliers employed. We are all in this together.” Takeout, with curbside and delivery coming soon, noon-8 p.m. daily.

4016 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 952-381-9042, vannrestaurant.com