Forty-four people were rescued in rafts when the Sauk River suddenly rose up, trapping diners in a Waite Park restaurant.

With the restaurant nearly full on Saturday night, frigid water backed up from an ice jam on the river began creeping into the restaurant. But in less than an hour, the water poured in from the river, filling the parking lot with two feet of water and the restaurant with a foot.

"It happened really fast," said Patty Gaetz, whose husband, David, is a co-owner of Anton's, which overlooks the river. "We're extremely fortunate."

Diners rushed out, leaving half-consumed drinks that were still sitting on the bar Sunday morning. Emergency responders, led by the Waite Park Fire Department, escorted or carried 44 diners out of the restaurant and into raft-like boats outside.

The rescues come amid concerns of wider flooding in Minnesota, as river levels swell from snowmelt further upstream. River towns across the region have been shoring up their flood defenses with levees and walls.

Major or moderate flooding is expected in about two dozen locations, mostly along the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers, according to a National Weather Service map.

The restaurant was close to full with 70 people in private rooms and the dining room almost at capacity when the river began rising, said Patty Gaetz.

The property sits in a flood plain and has experienced floods in 1997, 2001 and 2009. But Saturday night was unusual, she said.

"This was incredible," she said. "We've never seen anything like this ... for some people, it was just a little overwhelming."

Candice Kottom was at a retirement party upstairs when the flooding occurred.

"It was scary and something I'd never seen before," she wrote on Facebook. "However, the staff remained calm."

She took her food to go, she said, and "won't let this experience keep me away in the future."

As quickly as it had come, the water receded. It was gone by 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

When the family arrived Sunday morning to begin cleaning up, the floor was dry, Gaetz said.