ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say 40 migrants rescued by a passing merchant ship from a crippled sailboat off western Greece have safely arrived in port.
In a statement, the coast guard said the 34 men, two women and four children disembarked Wednesday in Kalamata, southern Greece.
They were picked up at sea Tuesday by the Danish-flagged Navigare Tolero crude oil tanker southwest of the island of Zakynthos, and had probably been making for Italy.
The migrants' nationalities were not made public. It was unclear where they had sailed from.
Two men picked up with the migrants are believed to have been crewing the Turkish-flagged sailboat and have been arrested for alleged human trafficking.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Train derailment kills 5, injures 87 in southeast Iran
Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that a train derailed in the country's southeast, near the Pakistan border, killing five passengers and injuring at least 87 others.
Local
Iranian sentenced, deported for illegally exporting tech items from Minnesota to Iran
With credit for time served, the woman gains life back with her husband and the boy she gave birth to while in custody.
World
Dutch urged to cut speed limits to reduce nitrogen emissions
An advisory commission has urged the Dutch government to adopt a broad package of measures including lowering the speed limit on some roads and buying up old, inefficient cattle farms to reduce the country's nitrogen emissions.
World
40 migrants rescued by Danish tanker safely reach Greece
Greek authorities say 40 migrants rescued by a passing merchant ship from a crippled sailboat off western Greece have safely arrived in port.
World
Top chef upset by loss of third star takes Michelin to court
Chef Marc Veyrat, known for his black chapeau and his mountain cuisine, is taking the Michelin Guide to court to find out why he lost his third star this year — and how the publication that makes, and sometimes breaks, reputations in the world's prestigious kitchens could allegedly claim he used cheddar cheese in a recipe.