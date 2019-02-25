– In the backroom of the Colmar Manor American Legion post, about a mile from a 40-foot cross honoring soldiers who died in World War I, the veterans were worried. They feared the Supreme Court would order the cross to be removed.

"It would be like a slap in the face," one of the veterans, Stan Shaw, said this month. "These men gave their lives for our country, and you can't build a memorial? If they tear it down, it would be a desecration."

The cross sits on public land, on a highway median in Bladensburg, Md., in the Washington suburbs. After dodging heavy traffic to reach it, Fred Edwords, a former official of the American Humanist Association and one of the plaintiffs, explained his objection. "We have nothing against veterans," he said. "But this cross sends a message of Christian favoritism and exclusion of all others."

This week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments over the meaning of the Bladensburg World War I Veterans Memorial and whether the centerpiece cross violates the separation of church and state. The case, one of the most closely watched of the term, will give the court an opportunity to clarify its famously confused jurisprudence on government entanglement with religion.

The court's last encounter with a cross that served as a war memorial was in 2010, and its decision effectively blocking the monument's removal was badly fractured, with six justices writing opinions.

"A Latin cross is not merely a reaffirmation of Christian beliefs," Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in a plurality opinion. "It evokes thousands of small crosses in foreign fields marking the graves of Americans who fell in battles, battles whose tragedies are compounded if the fallen are forgotten."

Justice John Paul Stevens rejected that view. "The cross is not a universal symbol of sacrifice," he wrote in a dissent. "It is the symbol of one particular sacrifice, and that sacrifice carries deeply significant meaning for those who adhere to the Christian faith."

The court's personnel has changed since then. Kennedy and Stevens have retired, and Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016. But the court is likely to remain divided.

The memorial was built with private money and completed in 1925. A plaque at the memorial's base, weathered and partly obscured by bushes, lists 49 local men who lost their lives in the Great War, and the pedestal names their attributes: valor, endurance, courage and devotion.

A state commission took over the memorial in 1961, and it has spent more than $100,000 to repair and maintain it. More money is needed; the cross has suffered water damage and is partly covered by a tarp.

The memorial was in one way ahead of its time, making no distinctions between white and black soldiers.

"The county back then and the whole state of Maryland was very racist," said Mike Moore, one of the veterans at the American Legion post. "To have that statement of remembering blacks and whites in the same memorial even though they were segregated in the war, that's a huge statement to how important this is to the way we live in this county."

The plaintiffs say they do not want the cross torn down. "They simply want it removed to private property or modified into a nonreligious memorial," they wrote in their Supreme Court brief.

In a brief supporting neither side, two law professors — Walter Dellinger of Duke and Martin S. Lederman of Georgetown — proposed a middle ground. In general, they wrote, large Latin crosses on public land run afoul of the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, which forbids the government from favoring one religious denomination over another.

But crosses are appropriate, they continued, on the gravestones provided by the government for fallen Christian service members. "For that reason, the Bladensburg Peace Cross may pass constitutional muster by virtue of an idiosyncratic characteristic of that monument — namely, that it memorializes 49 former residents of Prince George's County" in Maryland "who were, in all likelihood, all Christians."