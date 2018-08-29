DETROIT — Police say a 4-year-old girl was killed in a late-night go-kart crash when her father lost control on a Detroit street.
Officials say the crash happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday on the city's west side. The girl's 29-year-old father was driving the go-kart with the girl riding along when he lost control and ran into a parked car.
Family members transported the girl to a hospital, but she died from her injuries. Her father is being treated at a hospital for injuries. Information on his condition hasn't been released.
