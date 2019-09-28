A 4-year-old boy fell Friday from a third-story window at Mary’s Place, which offers transitional housing for homeless families in downtown Minneapolis.

The boy apparently was playing with his 7-year-old sister about 6:30 p.m. when he fell out the window and onto the pavement, said Cyndi Barrington, spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Police Department. The window apparently was covered by a screen.

The boy reportedly was alert when he was taken by ambulance to HCMC. Barrington said the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

