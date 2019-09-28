A 4-year-old boy fell Friday from a third-story window at Mary’s Place, which offers transitional housing for homeless families in downtown Minneapolis.
The boy apparently was playing with his 7-year-old sister about 6:30 p.m. when he fell out the window and onto the pavement, said Cyndi Barrington, spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Police Department. The window apparently was covered by a screen.
The boy reportedly was alert when he was taken by ambulance to HCMC. Barrington said the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Return to startribune.com for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Two charged in weekend fatal shooting of Duluth man
Charges outline a drug deal that turned to robbery and then retaliation.
East Metro
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office rolls out body cameras
All 400 deputies and corrections officers will have them by year's end.
Minneapolis
Going up? Major renovation to elevators at Hennepin County Government Center
Hennepin County towers serve 10,000 people daily.
Local
Fallout over legislator's job at U of M sparks calls for new disclosure rules
Transparency advocates are seeking tougher conflict-of-interest rules for Minnesota's 201 state representatives and senators, the majority of whom hold outside jobs when the Legislature is not in session.
Local
It's September, but metro snowplow drivers are getting ready for winter
About 50 new drivers practiced their skills before the snow flies.