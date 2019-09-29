MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shootings at a house party that left four women injured.
Police say the shootings happened early Sunday at a house northwest of downtown. WITI-TV reports the women's ages ranged from 18 to 23. Their conditions are unknown.
Police say the suspect entered the house and fired multiple shots. Police have not located a suspect.
