It’s every vacationing homeowner’s worst nightmare: the call from a neighbor or local authorities with the report of an emergency — a fire, maybe, or signs of a break-in. There’s no way to prevent every possible disaster or mishap from striking while you’re away from home. But you can increase your peace of mind.

1. Check the smoke alarms. While cooking is the leading cause of home fires, other causes can occur at times when no one is home, things like electrical malfunctions or problems with heating equipment. For maximum peace of mind while traveling, consider a “smart” hard-wired smoke alarm, which will send an alert to your phone; some alarms also let you designate friends and neighbors to be notified. The average cost of installation, according to HomeAdvisor’s True Cost Guide, is $65.

2. Install leak sensors. Another example of smart home technology, these disc-shaped, Wi-Fi-connected devices can be placed anywhere there’s a risk of leaks, such as a flood-prone basement or under the washing machine or water heater. In the event of a leak, you’ll receive an alert through the app; some versions can also connect you instantly with a prescreened service professional, so you’re not scrambling to find a plumber or appliance repair person.

3. Put lights on timers. This old trick is still a great way to deter thieves. Old-fashioned plug-in timers let you program lamps to turn on and off throughout the day. Or you can go the high-tech route and screw smart light bulbs into various light fixtures around the house. The connected bulbs make it easy to program randomized schedules that will keep thieves guessing.

4. Beef up your home security. For as little as $100, you can find starter kits that include door and window sensors, motion detectors, and a central control hub. If you don’t want to go for the full system, even a single exterior camera positioned near the front entrance can be enough to convince burglars to move on to the next house.