Help with houseplants

Long Minnesota winters are no obstacle for resourceful gardeners, who grow flowers, tropicals, herbs and start veggies from seed indoors during the chilly months. Learn best practices of indoor gardening at “Houseplant Patrol: Basic Care, Problem-Solving and Resources” taught by University of Minnesota Extension educator Julie Weisenhorn. The class also will explore the Learning Center Greenhouse at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum to learn about pests, repotting, fertilizing and more. Finish up the class by taking a few cuttings to start at home. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9. $56 ($41 for Arb members) includes Arb admission and all supplies. The Arb is located at 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska.

KIM PALMER

Update from the Arb

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum never goes dormant, not even in the winter. Director Peter Moe will visit the Men’s and Women’s Garden Club of Minneapolis to discuss recent and upcoming changes to the Arb. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Free. Lake Harriet United Methodist Church, 4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls. mwgcm.org.

Winter birds

Bird enthusiasts can partake in a weekend of programming at the Belwin Conservancy in Afton. On the Owl Prowl, hike through the winter woods, and listen for nature’s nocturnal creatures. A winter bird hike takes guests on a one-hour guided trek through the woods to look for adaptable birds. 7 p.m. Feb. 15; 11 a.m. Feb. 16. $10. RSVP requested for Owl Prowl by Feb. 15 to events@belwin.org. 1553 Stagecoach Trail S., Afton. belwin.org.

Veggie planning

Develop a plan for this year’s vegetable garden at a hands-on workshop at the historic Oliver Kelley Farm. Experts will guide you on the principles for planning and installation. Learn which vegetables are the easiest to grow, and get techniques on how to be successful. Topics will include seed and plant selection, garden design, soil, irrigation and harvesting. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 23. $15, advance registration required at mnhs.org/ kelleyfarm. 15788 Kelley Farm Road, Elk River.

MELISSA WALKER