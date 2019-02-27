MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Four teens are in custody following a shooting that wounded a fellow student at an Alabama high school.
Montgomery police say one of the suspects will be charged with attempted murder, and three others will be charged with having a gun at school.
A 17-year-old student was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the arm following the shooting at Lee High School on Tuesday.
Authorities haven't said what prompted the violence, and they haven't released any names.
News outlets report that Mayor Todd Strange told a news conference the shooting wasn't random.
