MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say four people were shot and wounded this weekend over an incident that happened about a month ago.
The shooting happened Saturday afternoon. Police say none of the victims' injuries are life-threatening.
The victims were a 21-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman. All were taken to hospitals.
Police say the shooting apparently stemmed from an incident that happened between two groups about a month ago. The investigation continues.
