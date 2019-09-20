Quite often, our tolerance for outdated home interiors wears thin faster than our remodeling budgets expand. If you’re looking for an affordable, demolition-free solution, try one of these five high-impact projects.

1. Countertop coverups

You can make a drastic change to your countertops without the drastic effort and cost of replacement. Use one of many official countertop paint kits to get the look of granite, marble and other stones over surfaces made of Formica, laminate and solid surface. Or, apply a concrete overlay, which works over Formica, laminate, solid surface, ceramic tile and stones like granite and marble.

Think twice: Self-adhesive paper is an option, but it’s less durable for daily use. Be wary of applying it in the bathroom or kitchen.

2. Like-new cabinets

You can make it look like you have an entirely new set of cabinets with a quick refinishing. Existing materials are sanded, cleaned and given a fresh coat of paint or stain. While you’re at it, upgrade your hardware for a totally “new” look.

Think twice: If the cabinet surfaces aren’t in good shape, consider refacing. Refacing costs more, but the cabinets get new doors and a matching veneer to cover blemishes.

3. Fresh-faced tile

You can paint tile if you prepare it thoroughly and use the right paint. You have to clean, sand, repair and prime the surface. Then, you finish it off with a specialized paint. Tile paints come in a range of colors and can even imitate stone. To complete the transformation, consider adding a fresh layer of grout.

Think twice: There is a correct paint for each application. For moist environments like bathrooms, there is tub and tile paint. For high-activity applications like flooring, there are acrylic tile paints.

4. Trim and molding

Install molding on cabinet door and drawer fronts, around windows, on walls in a frame style, or on your ceiling in an intricate design.

Think twice: Typically, homeowners use either wood, medium-density fiberboard (MDF) or polystyrene molding and trim. Keep in mind that MDF doesn’t resist moisture well.