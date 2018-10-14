TAFT, Texas — Investigators say a party in South Texas to mark a toddler's first birthday erupted in gunfire, leaving four men dead and a fifth man wounded.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Taft, 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Corpus Christi. Sgt. Nathan Brandley says an altercation erupted between two families attending the party and escalated into a deadly shooting.
Brandley said the wounded man was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital. His condition wasn't clear.
Brandley said two suspects are on the loose.
No identities or other details have been released.
