CORDOVA, Neb. — Four people are dead after fire at a home in southeastern Nebraska.
The fire broke out after 7 a.m. Saturday in Cordova. The home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency says two people were able to get out without injuries, but four others died. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities say foul play is not suspected. Autopsies are planned for all four victims.
Cordova is a village of fewer than 150 people that's about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of the state capital of Lincoln.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Native Americans say movement to end 'redface' is slow
John Little can hardly go a week without a reminder that he and other Native Americans often are viewed as relics of the past: the Indian maiden on the butter container at the grocery store, the kids' teepees sold at popular retailers and the sports fans with their faces painted doing tomahawk chops at games.
Nation
4 killed in Nebraska house fire; 2 others escape unharmed
Four people are dead after fire at a home in southeastern Nebraska.
National
Puzzling number of men tied to Ferguson protests have died
Two young men were found dead inside torched cars. Three others died of apparent suicides. Another collapsed on a bus, his death ruled an overdose.
National
Should media avoid naming the gunmen in mass shootings?
A few months after teen shooters killed 12 classmates and her father at Columbine High School, Coni Sanders was standing in line at a grocery…
National
Nevada considers technology to scan cellphones after crashes
Most states ban texting behind the wheel, but a legislative proposal could make Nevada one of the first states to allow police to use a contentious technology to find out if a person was using a cellphone during a car crash.