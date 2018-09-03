SALEM, Ky. — Police say four people have died in a house fire in western Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police said in a news release five people were inside the home when the fire broke out Saturday in Salem, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northeast of Nashville, Tennessee.
State Police identified the deceased as 75-year-old Kenneth Belt, 26-year-old Lindsey Dickerson, 32-year-old Waylon Hillard and 1-year-old Nathan Hillard. The statement says witnesses removed an uninjured 6-year-old child from the home.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined but foul play is not suspected.
