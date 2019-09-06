BERLIN — Berlin's fire service says four people died, including a young child, when a car veered onto a sidewalk in the German capital.
The fire service described the incident Friday evening in Berlin's central Mitte district in a tweet as a "traffic accident."
Police also used that description in a separate tweet. They didn't give more details, but said two people were injured.
