MILWAUKEE — Three passengers and the driver were injured when a Milwaukee County transit bus went out of control and crashed into a building on the Marquette University campus.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that all four people were taken to a hospital late Tuesday afternoon to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
The crash caused damage to the bus and to Johnston Hall, home of the school's journalism department.
There was no immediate word on what led to the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man dies when vehicle flips into Sauk River, another dies in SE. Minn. crash
The crash occurred just before sunrise on a county road near Rockville, Minn.
Local
Super Bowl LII operations chief among 3 finalists to run U.S. Bank Stadium
MSFA chair to make recommendation on Friday.
South Metro
Kidnapping of former girlfriend outside Minnetonka workplace yields prison term
The Burnsville man pulled off the daylight abduction at gunpoint.
Variety
Police tip their hats to Wisconsin students for prank that was illusion
The senior class prank made it look like a car had crashed into the principal's office.
St. Paul
St. Paul police chief, officer grab suicidal woman from bridge
A similar scenario unfolded on the same bridge last summer.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.