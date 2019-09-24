CAROLINE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a building explosion and fire in Wisconsin's Shawano County.
Authorities say all four had to be taken to the hospitals by ambulance or helicopter.
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says it got a call about a building or house explosion late Monday afternoon in the town of Grant, about 60 miles (96 km) west of Green Bay.
The cause of the explosion and fire was being investigated by the sheriff's office and the state fire marshal.
