GORMAN, Calif. — Authorities say two pileups involving several dozen vehicles on Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles have left at least four people critically injured.
The Grapevine section of the interstate were closed as emergency crews responded to the accidents Saturday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol's traffic incident website said the accidents in Gorman occurred amid thick fog.
The injured included a 21-month-old child and a horse.
The Grapevine carries traffic over mountains between greater Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. The wrecks caused traffic on northbound and southbound lanes to back up for miles.
