Home + Landscape Show

John Gidding, interior designer and host of TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” will offer presentations on making the most of your living spaces at 4 p.m. Feb. 15, noon and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 during the St. Paul Home + Landscape Show. The three-day event features a garden market displaying the latest in flowers, plants and garden decor and “Backyard Getaways” designed by professional landscapers from around the state. The Minnesota Horticultural Society will help showgoers make a creation they can take home, and vendors will answer questions about your home and garden projects. Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 15-16; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 17. $2.50-$9. RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. stpaulhomeandlandscapeshow.com.

Native seeds

Want to grow native plants from seeds but aren’t sure where to start? Maplewood Nature Center will host a course for beginners. Learn how to stratify and scarify seeds and three strategies to increase seed germination. Leave with reference materials and seeds. 2 p.m. Feb. 23. $6, advance registration required by Feb. 18 at maplewoodmn.gov.

Garden know-how

Ward off the winter blues with four free workshops and a greenhouse tour during Gertens’ Super Saturday event. Get information on healthy lawns, tree and leafy-green growing and DIY landscape projects. 10 a.m. Feb. 16. Free, registration requested at gertens.com. 5500 Blaine Av., Inver Grove Heights. gertens.com.

MELISSA WALKER

Resources for your retreat

Have you decided to invest in a vacation home or update the cabin you already have? The Lake Home & Cabin Show offers scores of resources and exhibits on rustic furnishings, decor, real estate, recreational products, remodelers, builders, sporting gear and lakeshore products and services. The event includes “Wild About Raptors” performances, cooking demonstrations and how-to seminars throughout the three-day show at the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S. Hours: 2 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17. Admission $12; $5 for ages 5-15. Discounts at lakehomeandcabinshow.com.

LYNN UNDERWOOD