PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Four gold medals are being awarded on the final day of the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Medal will be handed out in women's curling, the four-man bobsled, men's hockey and the women's 50-kilometer cross-country mass start race.
The "Garlic Girls" are in trouble in the curling match between South Korea and Sweden.
The South Korean team fell behind 4-1 to Sweden through the halftime break on Sunday morning. After taking a point with the first end, the hosts gave up two in the third and then Sweden stole a point in the fourth and fifth ends even though Korea had the last-rock advantage known as the hammer.
Sweden is in its fourth straight gold medal game, already claiming two golds and a silver to go with the bronze it won in 1998. But its men's team settled for silver with a stunning upset by the U.S. men on Saturday night. The country's king attended both matches.
The women's team led by Kim Eun-jung has sparked excitement in the host country with its backstory from South Korea's garlic-producing region and the skip's owlish eyeglasses.
In hockey, Germany plays the Russian team after toppling defending champions Canada in the semifinal.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.