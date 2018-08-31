ASHLAND, Wis. — Authorities say three children and their father died when their kayak capsized near a Wisconsin island in Lake Superior.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office says the children's mother was the only survivor of the accident Thursday.

The Ashland Daily Press reports the children were two girls and a boy and their ages ranged from 3 to 9. The family has not been identified because relatives are still being notified.

Authorities say rescue crews responded to Michigan Island after receiving a call at 8:29 p.m. from a woman who said her sister sent her alarming texts reading "911" and "Michigan Island." The mother told rescuers everyone was wearing life jackets and that the family became separated when the kayak capsized.

Authorities say the family was planning to tour Apostle Islands.