MOSCOW — Russian emergency officials say that at least five people have died in a bus collision in southwestern Russia.
The Emergencies Ministry said that about 20 others were injured in Tuesday's crash in the Voronezh region near Novaya Usman, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow.
Russian news reports cited road police as saying that the collision occurred when one bus stopped because of a technical problem and another one hit it from behind.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Venezuela doubles down on Chinese money to reverse crisis
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday that new investments from China will help his country dramatically boost its oil production, doubling down on financing from the Asian nation to turn around its crashing economy.
World
Venezuela's Maduro may skip UN meeting over security fears
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday he may have to suspend a planned trip to the United Nations next week because of concerns his opponents would try to kill him if he travels abroad.
World
World court opens preliminary probe into Rohingya expulsions
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor announced Tuesday that she is launching a preliminary investigation into deportations of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into Bangladesh.
World
UN envoy: Warring parties in South Sudan must silence guns
The U.N. envoy for South Sudan says the first step by the country's warring parties to demonstrate their backing for what they say is their final peace agreement is to silence their guns immediately and everywhere — which hasn't happened.
World
Puerto Rico sues insurance companies amid unresolved claims
Puerto Rico's government is suing insurance companies that officials say have not responded quickly enough to claims filed after Hurricane Maria hit nearly a year ago.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.