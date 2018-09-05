PRAGUE — Officials say a helicopter has crashed in western Czech Republic, killing four people.

Martin Brejcha, spokesman for the regional firefighters, confirmed four people were killed in Wednesday's crash.

The victims have not been identified. It is not immediately clear if all the four were on board.

Local firefighters' spokesman Petr Poncar says the helicopter crashed on the roof of a factory in the industrial zone of the city of Plzen on Wednesday afternoon.

The CTK news agency reported that the aircraft was a small Robinson helicopter.