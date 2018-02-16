LOS ANGELES — Authorities say four construction workers have been hurt, three critically, after plunging 30 feet (9.1 meters) down an elevator shaft at an unfinished Los Angeles building.
The Fire Department says the men were working on a five-story building in the North Hollywood neighborhood when they fell shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.
Workers tell KCBS-TV that some plywood under the men collapsed.
The men are described as ranging from 45 to 60 years old.
Fire officials say three were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one was in fair condition.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro After 322 police calls, parking lot gun battle, El Alamo bar is shut down by St. Paul council
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Was pirate Black Sam Bellamy found? DNA test could tell
Researchers say they're working to use DNA to identify whether a human bone recovered from a Cape Cod shipwreck belongs to the infamous pirate Samuel "Black Sam" Bellamy.
TV & Media
Former AP photographer Max Desfor dies at 104
Former Associated Press photographer Max Desfor, whose photo of hundreds of Korean War refugees crawling across a damaged bridge in 1950 helped win him a Pulitzer Prize, died Monday. He was 104.
National
The Latest: Police: GOP senator sent naked photos to friend
The Latest on a Republican state senator accused of extorting sex from a Statehouse page and of video voyeurism against his girlfriend (all times local):
Nation
The Latest: Gains made against rural California wildfire
The Latest on a wildfire burning in central California (all times local):
Variety
Jimmy Carter 'deathly afraid' as wife underwent surgery
Former President Jimmy Carter said Monday he was "deathly afraid" as his 90-year-old wife underwent surgery over the weekend.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.