LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities in West Texas say four young children have died in a late-night house fire.
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded late Wednesday to the fire west of the city of Lubbock.
Deputies and other first responders found the four children inside the home and attempted life-saving measures, but none could be revived. The oldest was 7 years old and the youngest was 1.
The sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.
Sheriff's Capt. Joseph Gilliam declined to release any other details but said additional information could be released later Thursday as the investigation continues.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Missouri duck boat captain indicted after sinking kills 17
Charges have been filed against the captain of a tourist boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake in July and killed 17 people, including nine members of an Indiana family, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
National
Trump admin piping in teen immigration cases from shelters
The Associated Press has learned that the Trump administration wants to speed up legal proceedings for some of the record 13,000 migrant children in federal…
Nation
The Latest: Residents evacuated as California wildfire grows
The Latest on evacuations ordered for a wildfire in Northern California (all times local):
National
Florida voters choose to phase out greyhound racing by 2021
Florida voters decided to phase out greyhound racing in the state by 2021, meaning thousands of dogs will soon need new homes.
Variety
University removes frat for hazing, forced alcohol drinking
A University of Michigan fraternity has been removed from the school and student-run Interfraternity Council for at least five years following allegations of violent hazing and forced alcohol consumption.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.