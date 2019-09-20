BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Four small children and one woman were sent to the hospital with injuries after a car hit a horse and buggy in Wisconsin's Jackson County.

Sheriff's Capt. Adam Olson says the crash happened Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 10 in the town of Cleveland. Both the buggy and the car were traveling west when the car rear-ended the buggy.

The injured children and women were in the buggy. Their conditions were not immediately known.