BERLIN — German firefighters say that five people, including four children, have been killed after a blaze ripped through their home in the southern city of Nuremberg.
Firefighters told the dpa news agency they received an emergency call at 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) Saturday and when they arrived at the scene of the single-family home, half of the ground floor was already fully engulfed in flames.
Four adults were able to flee the burning building and were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Firefighters say a baby, three other children whose ages were 4, 5, and 7, and a 34-year-old woman who were upstairs, were killed.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
US-backed Syrian fighters advance on 2 fronts against IS
Fighters with the U.S.-backed force battling the Islamic State group in eastern Syria advanced on two fronts Saturday as the extremists used snipers and booby traps to slow the push on the last area they control, a spokesman for the group said.
World
UN chief welcomes Libya rivals' agreement to hold elections
The United Nations secretary-general has welcomed an agreement between rival Libyan leaders to hold elections.
World
4 children, 1 adult killed in German house fire
German firefighters say that five people, including four children, have been killed after a blaze ripped through their home in the southern city of Nuremberg.
World
Shiffrin poised to win World Cup as Sochi race called off
Mikaela Shiffrin was poised to win her third straight World Cup overall title on Saturday — even though neither she nor anyone else was racing.
World
50-plus people missing after pipeline explodes in Nigeria
A local official says more than 50 people are missing after a leaking oil pipeline exploded and caused a stampede in southern Nigeria.