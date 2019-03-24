BERLIN — Swiss police say four people are missing after being buried in an avalanche high in the Alps in the southwest of the country.
Valais canton (state) police said Sunday on Twitter that the four were hit by the morning avalanche at 2,800 meters (9,200 foot) altitude in the Bovernier area near the borders with France and Italy.
They say rescue crews are on the scene looking for the missing people.
No further details were immediately released.
